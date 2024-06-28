| Sensex Nifty Hit New All Time Highs In Early Trade

Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time highs in early trade

BSE Sensex jumps 308.49 points to hit fresh record peak of 79,551.67, Nifty climbs 103.75 points to reach new high of 24,148.25

By PTI Updated On - 28 June 2024, 10:11 AM

Stock prices displayed on a digital screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. Photo: PTI File

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their new all-time high levels in early trade on Friday amid a rally in global markets, with buying in Reliance Industries and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 308.49 points to hit a fresh record peak of 79,551.67. The Nifty climbed 103.75 points to hit a new lifetime high of 24,148.25.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Tata Steel and Nestle were the biggest gainers. Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank and Maruti were among the laggards.

“The market momentum has the potential to take the Sensex to 80,000 level. The healthy trend in the recent rally is that it is driven by fundamentally strong largecaps like RIL, Bharti and leading private sector banks,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green.

US markets ended in positive territory on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,658.77 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.49 per cent to USD 86.81 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark jumped 568.93 points or 0.72 per cent to settle at a new closing peak of 79,243.18 on Thursday.

The Nifty ended at a fresh record high of 24,044.50, rising 175.70 points or 0.74 per cent.