September 17, day with multiple names: From Integration Day to Liberation Day to Praja Palana Dinostavam

While the BJP-led Centre has for the last few years celebrated the day as Hyderabad Liberation Day, the previous BRS government had launched celebrations of the Telangana National Integration Day

Hyderabad: September 17 was the day that the erstwhile State of Hyderabad was integrated with the Indian Union, way back in 1948. But 76 years later, the day now has celebrations under multiple names, most of them with political shades and intentions.

While the BJP-led Centre has for the last few years celebrated the day as Hyderabad Liberation Day, the previous BRS government had launched celebrations of the Telangana National Integration Day. However, after coming to power, the Congress now has added its own version to September 17 by stating that the day would be celebrated as ‘Praja Palana Dinotsavam’.

Last year, the Congress had conducted its Central Working Committee meeting on September 16 and 17 in the city when A Revanth Reddy was the TPCC president. The party organized different programmes, including a mega rally and public meeting at Tukkuguda. Earlier, in 2021, Revanth Reddy had said the Congress would hoist a separate State flag along with the tricolour on September 17 to mark the 75th Hyderabad Integration day. Interestingly, the CPI, which is the ally of Congress, has demanded the State government to celebrate September 17 as Integration Day officially. At a press conference on Monday, CPI Kothagudem MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said as promised in the past, Revanth Reddy should celebrate the occasion as Integration Day. However, much to the surprise of the people, the State government on Wednesday issued a GO 1213 declaring celebrations of the ‘Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam’.

The government’s decision has not gone well with many sections.

“September 17 is an important day for Telangana. It should be celebrated without any political flavours in tune with true aspirations of the people,” Ratan Singh Thakur, a retired professor, who participated in the 1969 agitation, said.

Noted historian D Satyanarayana said historically, celebrating the day as Integration Day was the practice. In the past, ‘Join India Movement’ was conducted and many senior officers like VP Menon, who had written books “Integration of India”, had stressed on the same, he said. Coming down heavily on the Congress government for its decision, BRS leader Y Sathish Reddy asked in what way was Praja Palana Dinotsavam connected to the significance of September 17. “Telangana Integration Day is the day when Telangana was merged with Indian Union. What is the relation between September 17 and Praja Palana Chief Minister garu?” he asked on X.

“While, democracy is being ruined, will mere adding Praja Palana suffix make it a Praja Palana government? Does adding stripes on a dog make it a tiger?” he asked. Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay called the Congress government’s decision peculiar.

“Is deceiving people by failing to fulfill six guarantees, promises made to farmers, employees and street dogs mauling children to death called Praja Palana? This is nothing but a tactic to divert people’s attention,” Sanjay said here on Thursday.