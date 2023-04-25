SERB-STAR award for two University of Hyderabad researchers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 AM, Tue - 25 April 23

Prof R Chandrasekar and Dr Vijay Kanawade

Hyderabad: Prof Rajadurai Chandrasekar, School of Chemistry and Dr Vijay Kanawade, UGC-Assistant Professor, Centre of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, School of Physics at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have been conferred with the prestigious SERB Science and Technology Award for Research (SERB-STAR), instituted by the SERB, Government of India, to recognise and reward outstanding performance of Principal Investigators (PIs) of SERB Projects.

SERB-STAR support will include a fellowship of Rs 15, 000 per month, a research grant of Rs 10 lakh per annum, and Rs 1 lakh per annum as overhead charges for a period of three years.

Prof BJ Rao, Vice Chancellor, UoH extended his congratulations to the two researchers for their meritorious accomplishment.

Prof Chandrasekar has published over 115 publications and patents and he is listed as one of the top 2 percent of Scientists in the world (Nanoscience & Technology) by Stanford University.

Dr. Vijay Kanawade has published over 57 publications and is working towards an improved process-level understanding of the atmospheric new particle formation and growth which has implications for air quality, weather and climate, a press release said.