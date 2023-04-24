IIT-Kharagpur professor GP Raja Sekhar receives mathematician award

24 April 23

Dr GP Raja Sekhar of IIT, Kharagphur, receiving national mathematician award -2023 at NIT, Warangal, on Monday.

Warangal: Dr GP Raja Sekhar, Professor of Mathematics at the IIT, Kharagpur, has been presented with the ‘national mathematician of the year-2023’ award by National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, here on Monday. The award was instituted by Ponnala Foundation, Hyderabad.

After receiving the award, Dr Raja Sekhar said Mathematics was the language of science and the better one understands the language, the better one can communicate. Mathematics provides an opportunity to analyze and express reason logically. Raja Sekhar did his PhD in Mathematics- Fluid Mechanics from University of Hyderabad (UoH), Hyderabad, in 1993, and M. Phil. (Applied Mathematics: Fluid Mechanics) from the same varsity.

Former Chief Secretary of Government of Telangana, Dr SK Joshi, who was the chief guest at the programme, said that keeping the mental skills intact was true mathematics. He also said that mathematics is the oldest science and without mathematics, the existence of other branches is unthinkable. “It is claimed that all the scientific and technological progress achieved by modern man is largely dependent on mathematics, in which Indians have made enormous contributions,” he said.

Ponnala Foundation chairman and former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah, NIT Director NV Ramana Rao and others also spoke.

