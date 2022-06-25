Serial entrepreneur Samarth Bajaj bets big on his new e-learning venture

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:15 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

The Designer’s Class is India’s first online design education platform with numerous prominent designers offering holistic design education. Conceptualized by Edutechtionalists India Pvt. Ltd., TDC is a Mumbai-based new generation edtech venture founded in August 2021. A first-of-its-kind digital education platform focusing on different verticals of design, TDC noticed a gap in the design education and e-learning industry and built a platform that will add significant value to anyone interested in studying and pursuing design.

In this context, Samarth Bajaj, its founder is a name to reckon with serial entrepreneurship. After completing his graduation in Business Administration from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California, this young individual fresh from the college joined his family businesses.He began business learnings withKrsala™ – India’s premiere Jadau Jewellery brand, alongside Shiv Shakti Constructions, a real estate company that has been in existence since the 1960’s.With this prior real estate experience, Samarth dived into his entrepreneurial journey with a real estate venture named Trojan Realty at just 25 years. It focused on premium boutique projects offering state-of-the-art designs and infrastructure. At the age of 30, he founded India’s first Bollywood-based Indoor experience museum, House of Stars™, with license partners like Dharma Productions, Fox films, Mukta Arts, Zee music to name a few. After growing and automating these businesses, he went ahead with his next entrepreneurial venture – The Designer’s Class™ (TDC).

TDC started operating by launching a comprehensive fashion design program, with courses taught by 8 stalwarts of the Indian fashion industry – Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Masaba Gupta, Rhea Kapoor, KunalRawal, Tanya Ghavri, Arpita Mehta, PayalSinghal, and Jayanti Reddy.The courses are carefully curated with high-quality content by academic leaders and are supplemented with additional resources such as workbooks, demos, and quizzes. They are taught by celebrity faculty and industry leaders through pre-recorded videos for self-paced learning. On successful completion, students get a certificate of completion signed by the designers, as well as the opportunity to win internships with its celebrity faculty and other prominent members of the design industry.

In a recent development, the e-learning innovation partnered with Gauri Khan for a foundational course in interior design. The video module is focused on getting design aspirants started in the journey of design learning and land relevant job opportunities.

According to Samarth Bajaj, Co-Founder and CEO, of The Designer’s Class, “We plan to add five new design verticals to the existing portfolio of courses – Jewellery Design, Make-up, Wedding Decor, Photography, and Tattoo Design within the next one year. A student base of about 3500 in the initial 6 months of its formation from tier I, II, and III cities look quite encouraging and we look forward to spreading awareness, particularly in remote areas offering quality education.”

Perhaps, TDC is a true disruptor when it comes to online quality design education for all irrespective of age, income, and geography. It isIndia’s first online design education platform with numerous prominent designers offering holistic design education. He added that such a pre-designed curriculum is the right amalgamation of modern learning and a creative melting pot to promote self-paced learning and make learning a fun experience.

The e-learning player has renowned designers as faculty of state-of-the-art the art e-learning platform, constant support from the industry whosoever, student-centric program, hands-on teaching mechanism, custom-designed program by industry professionals, and internship opportunities with leading design veterans.In an effort to make premium design education affordable and accessible across Indian demography, its courses are available in 7 different languages – English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and Malayalam. The e-learning player is all geared up to discover the plurality of design education as a contextualized practice.

All these are looking quite promising for an innovative ed-techstart-up and for the overall future of online design education in India.