Serum Institute to open centre of excellence for Infectious Diseases in Hyderabad

The CoE is being set up for providing the community with a centralized location for information, resources, and support during times of public health emergencies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:50 AM, Sun - 19 February 23

Hyderabad: Serum Institute of India has announced establishment of a Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Centre of Excellence in Infectious Diseases and Pandemic Preparedness at Hyderabad. This centre will be located at the Indian Institute of Public Health here.

The CoE is being set up for providing the community with a centralized location for information, resources, and support during times of public health emergencies. The centre will serve as a hub for public health education, outreach, and response efforts during outbreaks of infectious diseases. It will provide real-time information and updates on current epidemics, as well as offer resources and support for those who have been affected, according to an official statement.

The Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH-H) is one of five institutions established by the Public Health Foundation of (PHFI) across the country, to strength health systems for better planning and performance and also align multi-sectoral policies and programmes to public health objectives. nt.

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. is now the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by number of doses produced and sold globally (more than 1.5 billion doses) which includes Polio vaccine, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, Hib, BCG, r-Hepatitis B, Measles, Mumps, Rubella as well as Pneumococcal and Covid-19 vaccines.

While the discussion for this centre started at Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s meeting with Adar Poonawalla, CEO – Serum Institute of India during the World Economic Forum in Davos in May 2022, the announcement of the centre was made after the Minister’s virtual meeting with Poonawalla on Sunday.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries) and Shakthi M Nagappan, Director Life Sciences were also present.

“The opening of this Centre of Excellence in Infectious Diseases and Pandemic Preparedness marks a significant step forward in our efforts to protect the health and well-being of our community. By centralizing our resources and expertise, we can ensure a quick and effective response to any public health emergency. Through this investment, I am delighted to welcome Serum Institute of India (SII), which is the largest vaccine manufacturer, to the city of Hyderabad that is regarded the vaccine capital of the world,” the Minister said.