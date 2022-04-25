Service pistol, 10 live bullets found in public place in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:19 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Nirmal: A service pistol and 10 live bullets of a police official were found in a public place near a park at AN Reddy Nagar in Nirmal town, creating a flutter on Monday evening.

Some staffers of a Sakhi centre noticed the pistol on a large boulder, while bullets were scattered at the spot. They alerted the local police by contacting through Dial 100 service. Police rushed to the spot and seized the weapon and began a probe into the incident. The discovery of the service revolver tensed the locals.

Nirmal DSP D Upender Reddy told ‘Telangana Today’ records of the arms reserve office were being verified and disciplinary action would be initiated against the police official who showed negligence in taking care of the weapon.

It is learned that the weapon belongs to a policeman who is a part of a special party used for anti-Maoist party operations. It, however, has to be known who missed the gun and when it was left at the spot. Questions are being raised over negligence of the cops in carrying the weapon. Locals feared that miscreants might abuse it.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .