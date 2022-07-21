Serving motherland: NRI Vyalla Harish Reddy helping needy at his native soil

By P. Laxma Reddy Published: Updated On - 12:25 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Harish Reddy donating money to a temple committee (file pic)

Peddapalli: A software techie hailing from remote the Munjampally village of Palalakurthy mandal in the district has been helping the poor and needy of his native village in particular and the mandal in general for the last several years now. Vyalla Harish Reddy, son of Vyalla Ram Reddy, a former Sarpanch, and Anasurya, MPP, is presently working for the state of Texas in the USA as a computer analyst besides owning two software firms there.

“After completion of my school education in erstwhile Karimnagar district, I went to Vijayawada to do the Intermediate. Later, I moved to Hyderabad for my Bachelor’s degree, and subsequently left for the USA to study for my Master’s degree. In the initial years of my stay in the USA, I struggled a lot. I had to work in restaurants, and do other jobs to pay my university fees. For a brief period, I even served in the US Army,” Harish Reddy told ‘Telangana Today’ while recalling his education.

“As I’m financially kind of settled now, I wanted to do something for my motherland where I grew up and started the ‘Vyalla Harish Reddy Foundation (VHRF)’. Incidentally, my mother Vyalla Anasurya who is a member of the TRS party is the Mandal Praja Parishad President (MPP) of the Palakurthy mandal now,” he said. “I got constructed a school building with Rs 4.50 lakhs in Maredupally, which is the twin village of Munjampally, after seeing the plight of 85 students studying under a tree rain or shine. I also donated furniture to Anganwadi centres, and donated money to schools in Munjampally, Undeda, Palakurthi, and Basant Nagar for the betterment of the basic amenities. Donated a wheelchair to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Putnoor and also pledged more help in the future. During the Covid-19 pandemic situation, I donated Rs 50,000 towards the CMRF and helped the poor by distributing groceries and masks in Palakurthy mandal worth Rs two lakhs,” he said.

The VHR Foundation was established in 2019 with a motto to serve the needy and help the youth get employment in rural areas. Harish Reddy, who is an active member of the TRS party in the US, said that he had already promised to IT and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao during the latter’s visit to the USA that he would soon donate Rs 10 lakh for the state’s prestigious schools renovation programme “Mana Ooru – Mana Badi.”

Harish also donated Rs 20,000 to Minister Koppula Eshwar’s Charitable Trust and Rs 20,000 MLA Korukanti Chandar’s charitable trust. As a part of his service activities, he also donated Rs five lakh for the development of various temples in erstwhile Karimanagar and Adilabad districts, and handed over notebooks, school uniforms, sports equipment to the students of twin villages ( Munjampally and Maredupally). “So far, I have spent around Rs 25 lakhs, and is all set to provide help to the differently-abled children’s home at Peddapalli on July 24 this year,” Harish said. He has also set up a mini-library at Munjampally village, and is planning to set up more in the Palakurthy mandal.