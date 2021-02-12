Set a record in party enrolment, TRS MLC to cadre

By | Published: 10:37 pm

Adilabad: MLC P Gangadhar Goud told TRS activists to explain to the people the welfare schemes and developmental programmes of the government to increase the membership base of the party during the ongoing drive.

Addressing party cadre at the inaugural meeting of the membership drive here on Friday, Goud wanted the party activists to enroll at least one lakh memberships through the drive and set an example to their counterparts of other districts. He advised them to explain the benefits of schemes and programmes taken up by the government in the past seven years. He told them to cite Rythu Bandhu, Asara Pensions, KCR Kits and Rythu Bima schemes.

The MLC opined that Adilabad Assembly constituency witnessed a remarkable growth under leadership of MLA Jogu Ramanna. He said that infrastructure of rural parts was significantly improved, besides bettering health and education facilities. He stated that the MLA was committed to develop the constituency on many fronts like never before.

MLA Jogu Ramanna also suggested the rank and file of the ruling party to attract new members into the party. He along with Gangadhar took part in a massive motorbike rally taken out in the town before starting of the party meeting. TRS State secretary Arigela Nageshwar Rao, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Rathod Janardhan, former Adilabad MP G Nagesh, TRS leaders B Govardhan Reddy and many others were present.

Meanwhile, Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy, MLAs Diwakar Rao, Konappa, Athram Sakku, Rekha Naik, Rathod Bapu Rao, Durgam Chinnaiah participated in the membership drive launched in their respective Assembly constituencies.

