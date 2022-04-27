Set up committee to enquire into compensation allegation: Telangana HC

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:54 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

File Photo: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shaveli on Wednesday directed the authorities to constitute a committee to enquire the irregularities in release of compensation for land acquisition in Siricilla district. The panel was dealing with a PIL filed by R Shankar Rao to recover Rs 55,00,579 which was paid to Sarpanch of Chintaltana village illegally as compensation for acquisition of government land. He contended that government land of Buruju bearing H No 197 located in Chintaltana village in Tangallapally mandal of Rajanna Sircilla District was acquired by the government for which compensation was paid to the Sarpanch. The government pleader informed the court that a criminal case was lodged against the officer responsible, and he was suspended. As there were serious allegations, the government decided to set up a committee to look into the allegations. The court directed that the committee be set up in four weeks failing which the Collector, Siricilla district should appear before it. The court also ordered to place the report of the committee before it.

Nirmal PG College issue

The same panel on Wednesday granted one last opportunity to the authorities to respond to allegations of stalling of admissions and operation of University Post Graduation College in Nirmal District. The panel was dealing with a PIL filed by Anumula Bhasker. The petitioner contended that due to halting of the admissions, many students from marginalized communities of Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial and Nirmal District were facing problems. The counsel for the petitioner further brought to the notice of the court that the college existed only on paper and there was no college running at the premises and the financial bills were raised without the college being in operation. The notification was issued in 2019 for admissions but the classes are being held 200kms away from the college premises, the counsel conteded. When government pleader told the court that a counter was yet to be filed, the panel, dissatisfied by his reply ordered for the appearance of Principal Secretaries of Social Welfare and Higher Education departments and Registrar of Kakatiya University if they fail to file counter on next date.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .