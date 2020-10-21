Setting the ramp on fire

The pageant consisted of E-auditions, E-grooming and various rounds such as traditional round and the QnA round

For the first time in India, a pageant with 55 participants was organised in a completely virtual mode. The 2020 grand finale of Mrs India Telangana and Mrs India Andhra Pradesh, organised by Mamta Trivedi, was live streamed on Sunday.

Hansapriya emerged as Mrs India Telangana 2020 in the Mrs Category, while Neha Jha won the title in the Classic (40 to 60 years) category. Similarly, the title of Mrs India Andhra Pradesh 2020 in the Mrs Category was won by Dr Bindu Madhavi Paruchuri of Visakhapatnam while Bandaru Komala Krishna from Kakinada won the title in the Classic (40 to 60 years) category.

62-year-old Ruchi Bhargava was adjudged as winner Mrs India Telangana 2020 in the ‘Super Classic’ category, while Bobbili Sarojini was the first runner up.

Ladies from Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kakinada, Adilabad and other smaller towns took part from the comfort and safety of their residences. Sri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana, Pinky Reddy, past National President, FICCI FLO and past Chairman, Deloitte India, CA P R Ramesh were Chief dignitaries who extended their best wishes to Mamta Trivedi and the winners.

