Seven farmers injured in lightning strike in Rajanna-Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:34 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: Unseasonal rain coupled with gale disturbed normal life in some parts of the district on Saturday. While paddy stored in paddy purchasing centers got soaked in the rain water, houses were also damaged in some areas.

Seven farmers were injured when lightning struck at IKP paddy purchasing center in Mamidipalli and Kanagaarithi villagers. While the farmers were waiting for their turn to sell the crop, lightning struck the centers.

Pannala Hanumandlu, Pannala Devi Venkatesh, Annadi Yella Reddy, Maru Mohin Reddy and Maru Buchimallavva from Mamidipalli sustained injuries in different incidents of lightning strike. In Kanagarthi, two farmers Dodda Shanthavva and Mokalla Thirupathi Reddy received injuries. They were shifted to different private hospitals in Vemulawada town. The condition of farmers is stable.

Knowing about the incident, Collector Anurag Jayanthi spoke to District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Suman Mohan Rao and instructed him to provide better treatment to farmers. Based on collector’s instructions, DMHO visited Amrutha hospital in Vemulawada and interacted with the victims.

Enquiring the health condition of farmers, he instructed hospital doctors to provide better treatment to farmers. On the other hand, houses of Putta Renavva, Mothukupalli Rena, Mothukupalli Balaiah, Adem Narsimha Reddy and Adem Malla Reddy were damaged in Kanagarthi.

