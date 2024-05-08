| Seven People Including Child Killed In Wall Collapse At Bachupally

The victims are Tirupathi (22), Shanker (22), Raju (25) Khushi (25) Ram Yadav ,(34) Geeta (32), and Himanshu (4).

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 May 2024, 10:02 AM

Hyderabad: Seven persons including a woman and a child were killed when a wall collapsed at an underconstruction apartment at Bachupally on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the retaining wall of the building collapsed due to rains on the temporary asbestos shed rooms where the workers were staying, resulting in the deaths of seven persons.

On information the police with the help of JCB cleared the debris and removed the bodies. The police shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital mortuary .

The deceased were migrant workers who belonged to Odisha and Chhattisgarh. A case is registered.