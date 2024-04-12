Child injured in stray dog attack in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 April 2024, 04:32 PM

Hyderabad: A four-year-old girl was seriously injured after a stray dog attacked her while she was playing near her house in Jeedimetla on Friday.

The incident occurred when the girl, Ananya was playing with along other children in the neighborhood. The other children on noticing the menacing dog rushed inside the apartment complex while Ananya couldn’t manage in time.

She was allegedly bitten by the dog on her head, leaving her with grievous injuries. However, due to the quick action of those present in neighbourhood, the girl was saved and escaped with injuries. She was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment and her condition is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, local residents complained of stray dog menace in Dundigal municipality including in Bachupally, Nizampet, Shapurnagar, Jeedimetla, Qutbullahpur , Kranthi Nagar and surroundings. They alleged negligence on part of the local municipal authorities in curbing the menace.