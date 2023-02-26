Several leaders from Andhra Pradesh continue to join BRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 AM, Sun - 26 February 23

Hyderabad: Impressed by the work being done by the BRS government in Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, several leaders from different parties and organisations in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh are continuing to join the party.

On Sunday, many leaders from Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh were inducted into the party by AP BRS head Thota Chandrasekhar in Hyderabad.

Prominent among those who were inducted into the party include Christian Association national president Sharmila Sampath and Forum for Social Justice’s Meena Kumari. They were formally welcomed into the party unit by Chandrasekhar at his residence here.

Chandrasekhar said under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the AP BRS unit was set to create ripples in Andhra and the people were extending support to it.

As people were looking for change and development in AP, they are associating themselves with the BRS and Telangana model of development, he said. The BRS was emerging as a strong force to reckon with and an alternative to the BJP across the country, he said.