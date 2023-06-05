Several YouTube accounts hacked

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:08 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Hyderabad: YouTube accounts of several noted individuals such as journalist Barkha Dutt and stand-up comedian Tanmay Bhat have been hacked. Reports say that it is part of the Tesla scam as accounts were renamed as ‘Tesla’.

Dutt’s new channel Mojo Story is the worst hit as all the videos were deleted from the account.

“After hours of urging @TeamYouTube to act & being assured action is being taken, I woke up to find @themojostory channel content ALL DELETED by the hackers- four years of blood, toil, sweat, tears, 11 thousand videos, COVID work of 3 years, ALL GONE. I am heartbroken (sic),” tweeted the journalist.

Apart from her, others also complained that YouTube authorities were slow to respond and said that the hack could have been avoided.

“YouTube, all u were asked to do yesterday was to freeze the channel so no one could tamper with it & delete everything… like when you lose a credit card and the bank freezes it. That’s what you had to do. There are more horror stories from u guys. Not good (sic),” wrote TMC leader Derek O’Brien, reacting to Dutt’s tweet.

Comedian Tanmay Bhat has claimed that the two-factor authentication that he set up for his account was also bypassed. Some of his videos are still on the channel. Accounts of stand-up comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj and YouTuber Abdu Rozik were also reportedly hacked.

However, this is not the first time that hackers have hacked the accounts of famous celebrities and impersonated Tesla or its CEO Elon Musk.

