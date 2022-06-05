Severe heat wave forecast for Telangana, orange alert issued

Hyderabad: Amid forecast of a severe heat wave sweeping through Telangana during next two days, an advisory has been issued asking people not to venture out during the afternoons between 12 pm and 3 pm and staying hydrated.

An orange alert or ‘be prepared’ warning was issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad on Sunday for Telangana.

The IMD-Hyderabad said almost all districts including Adilabad, Kumarambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Warangal, Suryapet, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad and Karimnagar will have soaring temperatures.

Temperatures are likely to be around 43 to 46 degrees Celsius at few places in the State. However, due to the intense heat conditions, isolated rainfalls have also been forecasted in the state for the next five days.

On Sunday, the city recorded maximum temperature at 39.8 degree Celsius, around 2 pm. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) data, many parts in Hyderabad have crossed the 40 degree Celsius mark in the afternoon.

Maximum temperatures in degree Celsius

Ramagundam -44.4

Khammam – 43.6

Adilabad – 43.3

Nalgonda – 43

Medak – 40.6

Maximum temperatures in degree Celsius

Charminar – 41.7

Uppal – 41.7

Kukatpally – 41.6

Nampally – 41.6

Hayathnagar – 41.6

