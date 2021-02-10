SFI protests against additional fee by private institutions in Karimnagar

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Karimnagar: The district wing of Students’ Federation of India staged a protest here on Wednesday against collection of additional fee by private schools and colleges.

SFI activists burnt the effigy of education department officials at Telangana Chowk for not initiating action against private institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, SFI district secretary Shenigarapu Rajinikanth said though there were clear instructions against collection of additional amounts except tuition fee, private managements were collecting fee according to their wish.

Managements, who were conducting classes without having adequate teaching staff, were mounting pressure on students and parents to pay Rs 60,000 towards hostel fee for the period of three months.

Stating that no institution was implementing GO 46, he said education development officials were also not taking action despite a complaint lodged by them.

He demanded the officials to initiate action against Sri Chaitanya, Narayana, Manair, Star Defense College, Kakatiya and other institutions which were collecting additional fees from students.

He warned to stage protest demonstrations in front of institutions if the latter failed to change their attitude.

SFI activists Gajjela Srikanth, Kampelli Aravind, Thipparapu Rohith, Ratnam Suresh, Purushotham Naveen and others participated in the protest.

