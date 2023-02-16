| Sggbes To Organise Sports Event For Children Of Several Orphanages

Hyderabad: Seth Ghasiram Gopikishan Badruka Educational Society (SGGBES) is organising Sannihith-VII, a sports event for children of several orphanages in Hyderabad at Saroornagar Cricket Grounds in Ranga Reddy district on February 19.

Around 1,200 orphans will be participating in the event which is aimed at removing the feeling of loneliness, encouraging sportive spirit, brotherhood and spreading love.

The event consists of games like sack race, book balancing, relay, running, skipping race, flag capturing, short put, long jump and Kabaddi for children aged between 6 and 16.

The winners and runner ups will be awarded prizes, according to a press release.