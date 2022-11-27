Hyderabad: Oakridge students sponsor educational needs of kids at an orphanage

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:23 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Hyderabad: The senior students of Oakridge International School, Bachupally, as part of the World Children’s Day, sponsored the educational needs of children at Aashri Society orphanage and donated a full library setup to foster a love of reading in the kids.

As the first step toward promoting quality education, these students have pledged to contribute to society positively and deliver high-quality education for students in need. In addition, a health camp has been organized in order to promote wellness and good health for all the support staff.

Inspired by these senior students, even the early years students of Oakridge Bachupally joined to celebrate and promote quality education for all. They took part in a range of events and activities, such as a creative space costume party, CAS event, building a rocket out of recycled materials, and a donation drive with the theme “Make a School for my Friends”.