‘Shaam-e-Sufiana’ Qawwali by Warsi Brothers held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: On the eve of Republic Day, a ‘Shaam-e-Sufiana’ programme of Qawwali by the Warsi Brothers was organised at the Moazzam Jahi Market on Monday. The Qawwali attracted a sizeable crowd to the historic market that was recently restored by the GHMC at a cost of Rs15 crore.

Special guests of the programme included Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and other senior officials.

