Shah Rukh Khan’s fan frames his reply from #AskSRK session

While a few of the lucky fans expressed their happiness over receiving a reply from one of the biggest stars of the country, a fan named Satish has framed his reply and it has taken over the internet.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:30 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

Hyderabad: Bollywood ‘Baadshah’ Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday held a short #AskSRK session on Twitter for 15 minutes. Though it was a short session, the actor engaged his fans with his witty comments and hilarious replies.

The fan took to Twitter to share a picture of the frame. “Ab khan saab reply diye or use hum frame na kawaye.. yeh kabhi ni ho sakta (Khan Saab replies and not framing it.. this can never happen . Framing done.. will keep it till the end (sic),” he wrote.

Ab khan saab reply diye or use hum frame na kawaye.. yeh kabhi ni ho sakta ❤️🔥 Framing done.. will keep it till the end 😭❤️@iamsrk ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E0E3xVxyvw — Satish Srkian (@iamsatish__) December 17, 2022

The heart-warming post has garnered over 5k likes with Twitterati pouring adorable comments for this act. “How cute!” read a comment. “Unreal fanbase,” said another.

Emotions, congratulations — Sahil :/ (@ShaikhSahil2627) December 17, 2022

@comeandgonow , See this. My Goodness, Love for this Man is Amazing. That's why he is 'The Badshah of Bollywood'. Love this Man. Excited for Pathan too!😯😱😍✊❤️ — MadanSachin Aryal (@Sachin_mdAryal) December 18, 2022

Meanwhile, SRK will soon be seen in his upcoming action-thriller ‘Pathaan’. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages.