Find out Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite movie of Salman Khan

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan revealed his favourite movie by Salman Khan during an interaction with his fans on social media on Saturday.

which is his favourite Salman film.

A user tweeted, “Your favorite movie of @beingsalmankhan? #AskSRK,” SRK replied, “Bajrangi Bhaijaan.”

Bajrangi Bhaijaan https://t.co/NxL2Mugt7H — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan had a massive fallout with actor Salman Khan at actor Katrina Kaif’s birthday in 2008 after which both the celebs were not on talking terms but with time both the actor’s got their issues resolved and were seen sharing the screen space in ‘Tubelight’ in the year 2017 for the first time after their fight. Salman even visited Shah Rukh Khan’s residence during Aryan Khan’s arrest.

Salman will also be seen doing a cameo in SRK’s upcoming movie ‘Pathaan’. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Shah Rukh portrays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in the action-thriller film.

Makers of ‘Pathaan’ unveiled the first song ‘Besharam Rang’ on Monday which got massive responses from the audience.

While several liked the peppy track, there’re also who found ‘Besharam Rang’ objectionable over the use of saffron and green costumes.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from that, he also has Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee’s upcoming action thriller film ‘Jawan’ opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, in his kitty.

Salman, on the other hand, will be next seen in a family entertainer film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ and an action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Katrina Kaif which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.