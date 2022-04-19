Shah Rukh pens uplifting message for his team KKR after defeat by RR

09:36 AM, Tue - 19 April 22

Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost a closely-fought match against Rajasthan Royals but they have undoubtedly won many hearts of the entire cricket world on Monday night. The team’s co-owner and actor Shah Rukh Khan was also bowled over by the players’ stellar performance.

Taking to Twitter, SRK lauded the team members — especially captain Shreyas Iyer, pacer Umesh Yadav and Australian batter Aaron Finch.

“Well played boys. Stupendous effort by @ShreyasIyer15 @AaronFinch5 @y_umesh,” he tweeted.

SRK also congratulated bowler Sunil Narine for playing his 150th match for KKR and head coach Brendon McCullum for smashing an unbeaten 158 in the first-ever match of the IPL history 15 years ago.

“Congrats to #SunilNarine for the 150th match and @Bazmccullum for that innings 15 yrs ago. I know we lost but if we have to go down this is the only way to do it! Keep ur chins up….,” King Khan emphasised.

Jos Buttler’s 103-run knock, his second of the season, and Yuzvendra Chahal’s five-wicket haul which also included a hat-trick powered Rajasthan Royals to a thrilling seven-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ravichandran Ashwin took only one wicket but he got the prized scalp of dangerous Andre Russell leg before wicket for a golden duck. Obed McCoy bowled the final over of the match with KKR needing 11 runs with two wickets in hand but the left-arm pacer dismissed Sheldon Jackson and Umesh Yadav to guide Rajasthan to the fourth win of the season.

KKR’s next match will be against Gujarat Titans on April 23.