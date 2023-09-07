ShahRukh Khan fans celebrate release of ‘Jawan’

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has already amassed an impressive Rs 51.17 crore in worldwide advance bookings, and it has managed to surpass the opening day record of 'Pathaan' in India

By ANI Updated On - 11:13 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Mumbai: ShahRukh Khan‘s fans are celebrating the release of his film Jawan.

They could be seen dancing on dhols, cutting a cake and expressing their excitement outside the Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai.

They were wearing T-shirts with his “Jawan” printed on them, and it was obvious how much they loved SRK’s performance.

Director Atlee also visited Gaiety Galaxy theatre to see the reaction of fans to his film. Helmed by Atlee, ‘Jawan’ stars SRK alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

He tweeted, “BREAKING: #Jawan hits HALF-CENTURY even before release at the WW Box Office Advance Sales Day 1 India – Rs 32.47 cr Overseas – Rs 18.70 cr [USD 2.25 M – Reported Locs] Total WW Gross – 51.17 cr Also, #ShahRukhKhan BEATS #Pathaan opening day advance booking of â‚¹32 cr in India.”

SRK visited a number of locations for Jawan promotional events. In Chennai, he attended a significant pre-release function. The ‘Jawan’ trailer was on display at Burj Khalifa during his visit to Dubai.

He also offered prayers at the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu.

Recently, he sought blessings at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

