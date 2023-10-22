Shami’s fifer help India restrict New Zealand to 273

Shami leaked 54 runs in his quota of 10 overs without bowling a single wide and no ball.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Hyderabad: Mohammed Shami scalped a fifer in the ongoing world cup match against New Zealand at Dharamsala on Sunday. His heroics with the ball helped India restrict Kiwis under 300 runs.

In the 9th over, Shami dismissed opener Will Young on the very first ball he bowled. He then gave India a much needed break by claiming the wicket of Rachin Ravindra, who stitched a 159-run partnership with Darly Mitchel.

He soon also sent back Santner, Mat Henry and the centurion Daryl Mitchel with some impressive bowling at the end of New Zealand’s innings.

Shami leaked 54 runs in his quota of 10 overs without bowling a single wide and no ball.

The fast-bowler made his way into the final eleven after Hardik Pandya twisted his ankle during India’s encounter with Bangladesh.