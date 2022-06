| Shamsuddin Elected As International Media And Pr Incharge For Ejn

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:17 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: Snaps India Editor Mohammad Shamsuddin has been elected as International Media & Public Relation incharge for European Journalist Network (EJN) at its first board meeting for 2022-2023 under the newly elected president, Bhuiyan Nurer Zaman.

The others elected include Adrian Soto as finance secretary, Anurup Das Titu as general secretary and Pertti Yilkojola as organization relations Nordic countries.