Shanmukha shares lead with three others at Brilliant Trophy Chess tournament

Hyderabad: Shanmukha defeated Y Jagadeeshwar to stay in share lead with three others with three points in the 205th Brilliant Trophy Chess tournament, at the Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar, on Saturday.
Important Results: Junior: Likethaksh P (3) bt Ayaanraj K (2), 2.Pranavaaditya G (3) bt Abhishek Sagar (2), 3.Sai Thrishank (3) bt Charith M (2), Divya Bengani (3) bt Saanvika (2),
5.Sravan kumar (2.5) drew with Erukulla Anish (2.5);
Open Category: Round Three: Shanmukha P (3) bt Jagadeeshwar Y (2), Satyanarayana P (2.5) drew with Aaryn Rudrapati (2.5), Chetana (2) lost to Sanket Reddi (3), Shreyan Thipparthi (2) lost Sreenandan Babu (3), Avinash VVUS (3) beat Nigama Sree (2).