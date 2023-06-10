| Shanmukha Share Lead With Three Others At Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

Shanmukha shares lead with three others at Brilliant Trophy Chess tournament

Shanmukha defeated Y Jagadeeshwar to stay in share lead with three others with three points

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Shanmukha defeated Y Jagadeeshwar to stay in share lead with three others with three points

Hyderabad: Shanmukha defeated Y Jagadeeshwar to stay in share lead with three others with three points in the 205th Brilliant Trophy Chess tournament, at the Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar, on Saturday.

Important Results: Junior: Likethaksh P (3) bt Ayaanraj K (2), 2.Pranavaaditya G (3) bt Abhishek Sagar (2), 3.Sai Thrishank (3) bt Charith M (2), Divya Bengani (3) bt Saanvika (2),

5.Sravan kumar (2.5) drew with Erukulla Anish (2.5);

Open Category: Round Three: Shanmukha P (3) bt Jagadeeshwar Y (2), Satyanarayana P (2.5) drew with Aaryn Rudrapati (2.5), Chetana (2) lost to Sanket Reddi (3), Shreyan Thipparthi (2) lost Sreenandan Babu (3), Avinash VVUS (3) beat Nigama Sree (2).

Also Read Anadkat emerges victorious at Brilliant Trophy Online Chess tournament