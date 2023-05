Anadkat emerges victorious at Brilliant Trophy Online Chess tournament

Ahmedabad’s Kartavya Anadkat scored 12 points from as many rounds to emerge champion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:10 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Kartavya Anadkat

Hyderabad: Ahmedabad’s Kartavya Anadkat scored 12 points from as many rounds to emerge champion in the Brilliant Trophy Online Open Chess tournament, on Tuesday.

Hyderabad’s Arnav Pradhan scored 11 points for a second-place finish while KVK Karthik from Vijayawada, with 10.5 points, took the third place.

Top 10 Places:1.Kartavya Anadkat, 2.Arnav Pradhan, 3.K.V.K Karthik, 4.Kashthuri Bhai, 5.Pranav Karthik, 6.Samarth Patodekar, 7.P.Harshith, 8.Vedant Agarwal, 9.Mohit Venkata Sai, 10.Narendra Agarwal;

Best Woman: Neha Saanvi; Best Veteran: K Rajagopal; Special Prize: KSSRA Praneeth.