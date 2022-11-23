Sharib Hashmi, Aahna Kumra to star together in Faisal Hashmi’s ‘Cancer’

Faisal Hashmi, who is known for directing Gujarati language films like ‘Vitamin She’, is making his Bollywood debut with ‘Cancer’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:12 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Hyderabad: US based entertainment production house Lonestar films forays into India with their maiden Bollywood Production, a full length Hindi feature film titled ‘Cancer’ with actors Sharib Hashmi and Aahana Kumra in lead roles.

Faisal Hashmi, who is known for directing Gujarati language films like ‘Vitamin She’ and the award winning ‘Short Circuit’, is making his Bollywood debut with ‘Cancer’.

“I have stayed with the film for a very long time and now that it is about to take off, it almost feels surreal. I am extremely grateful to Pankaj, Devansh and Sharib for showing faith in the script and I hope the film brings a lot of fulfillment to everyone associated with the project,” Faisal said.

Speaking about the film, Sharib said, “The narration got me totally gob-smacked, I did not gauge what was coming and was on tenterhooks all through it. I have not seen anything like this on Indian screens and I genuinely believe that the script is our hero. I hope to do my very best to match up.”

Touted as a mind bending futuristic thriller, Cancer is in pre-production and will go on the floors early next year. The hunt for the other two lead actors is underway. Sources say the film will be one of the most visually luxurious thrillers in recent memory and the rest of the cast will be locked by the year end.