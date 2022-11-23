Arijit Singh all set to perform in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:21 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Hyderabad: Arijit Singh is all set to perform in Hyderabad and people are stoked for the much-awaited concert. The versatile singer, as a part of the ‘One Night Only Tour’ event, will be in the city of pearls in December.

He will perform live at GMR Arena. The tickets are being sold online with the lowest price being Rs 2,500. The maximum ticket price is Rs 50,000.

A universally recognised Bollywood artiste, Arijit’s dexterity extends to being a singer, composer, music producer, and an extremely talented live performer.

Cited as one of the most accomplished singers from India, his iconic repertoire consists of over 1,000 songs. His chart-topper songs like ‘Tum Hi Ho’, ‘Channa Mereya’, ‘Phir Le Aya Dil’, ‘Duaa’, and ‘Kabira’ are just a few that every Bollywood fan has memorised.

Tickets for the event, which will be held on December 17, can be booked on Paytm Insider.