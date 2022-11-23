Prime Video announces exclusive streaming of ‘Kantara’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:14 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Hyderabad: Prime Video announced the exclusive worldwide digital premiere of the Kannada blockbuster ‘Kantara’.

Produced under the banner of Hombale Films by Vijay Kiragandur, the action-adventure is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who also acts in the movie alongside Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar, and Achyuth Kumar in the pivotal roles.

After winning audiences’ hearts in theatres, viewers can now enjoy the widely-loved film from their homes from November 24 in India and 240 countries, and territories worldwide. Prime members can exclusively stream this visual spectacle in Kannada along with Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu language dubs on the service.

On the digital release of ‘Kantara’, writer, director, and actor Rishab Shetty shared, “Audiences from all corners of the country have showered immense love on ‘Kantara’ and I am extremely excited that with its global digital premiere on Prime Video we will be able to take our labour of love and hard work to a wider audience worldwide. It is a story that has universal appeal but the plot’s local flavor will keep viewers intrigued until the very end.”

The story of ‘Kantara’ is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal State of Karnataka. Weaving an interesting plot of human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature.