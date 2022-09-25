Sharmila disputes KT Rama Rao’s claims on insurance to farmers

By IANS Published: Updated On - 01:02 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y.S. Sharmila has disputed the claim by Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao that the government provides insurance to all farmers in the state.

The daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy termed Rama Rao’s claims as ‘blatant lies’.

Rama Rao, who is the son of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, had earlier taken to Twitter to claim that the TRS government is the only state government in the country that has insured all farmers. He claimed that Rythu Bhima has provided succour to over 85,000 farmers with Rs 5 lakh assistance.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, also highlighted that Rs 1,450 crore has been paid as premium this year again to cover over 34 lakh farmer families.

Sharmila, who is currently on a padyatra in the state, alleged that the state government has ignored 8 lakh tenant farmers. The state government claims to provide help to 67 lakh farmers under Rythu Bandhu, but why only 34 lakh farmers are insured, she asked.

She also slammed KTR over suicide of 8,000 farmers in Telangana in the past eight years. “Wonder if it’s the lies you are proud of or the suicides of 8k farmers in your 8 years regime,” she tweeted.

Sharmila is currently undertaking ‘Praja Prasthanam’ padayatra and has to date covered 2,250 kilometers, covering more than 40 Assembly constituencies across Telangana.

During her padayatra, Sharmila is targeting KCR’s governance and the inability of each of the local MLA or minister. She is also trying to garner traction from people of Telangana, using the legacy of her late father, who is still remembered for various welfare schemes he introduced in the region as chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh.

Her padayatra entered Sangareddy district on Saturday, after a groundswell public response saw her pass through Vikarabad district, where she targeted the TRS government for overall failure in implementing promises and addressing the burning problems.

She alleged that Chief Minister KCR deceived people’s hopes on all fronts and blamed him for all the problems from farmers’ difficulties to the unemployed youth’s growing distress. In this regard, she assured people of her unflinching commitment towards their upliftment and welfare and vowed to fight for Palamuru Rangareddy project.

YSRTP leaders have also taken up the issue of repeated food poisoning incidents in Telangana. The party leaders marched to the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights office and demanded action against culprits.

YSRTP highlighted that 1,184 food poisoning cases were reported from 18 districts in 2022 alone, and alleged that the KCR-led government has failed to take measures to stop this.