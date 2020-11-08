Sharon Stone’s unwind therapy: Good bath, yoga, colouring books

Stone said: “The most important thing we can do is stay in touch with others. Zoom calls are a real godsend but another important thing we need to do is self-care.”

Los Angeles: When it comes to unwinding, nothing works for Sharon Stone as a good bath, yoga and her colouring books. The 62-year-old Hollywood star believes self-care is important. Talking about looking after mental health amid the pandemic, Stone said: “The most important thing we can do is stay in touch with others. Zoom calls are a real godsend but another important thing we need to do is self-care.”

“Go and take a shower or have a really good bath. Why not pull up a yoga mat? How about painting, drawing or colouring in? I have a bunch of colouring books on a table with some big jars of pens and pencils. I sit and do those all the time. I do them with my kids or with a friend and I find it to be a really nice way to centre myself while we’re talking. It’s very calming,” she added, according to a report in femalefirst.co.uk.

Stone feels it is important to look after mental health amid the global virus crisis.

“It’s extraordinarily important that we all look after our mental health, especially now with this pandemic. This time has been very difficult for everyone because people are losing everything that they identify themselves with. When people lose their sense of self, they lose their sense of steadiness and that becomes a dangerous thing,” she said in a recent interview.