Shawn Mendes opens up about his relationship with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes got candid about his relationship with his girlfriend Camila Cabello. Like any other couple, they have fights and it’s all not mushy all the time.

“We definitely fight, and we get in like the worst little arguments, but like, I think that we definitely are pretty good at picking up on when it’s just ego talking. And we like, usually like call each other out,” Shawn said on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up.

He continued, “It’s we have a really honest and open relationship, but, but yeah, no, we definitely fight. I think like, especially like, I think the longer the relationship goes, it’s like the easier it seems to be to fight. So, um, yeah, it’s definitely not that holding hands all the time, but we’re really good with each other. It never gets bad. It’s always like a little fight.”

The interviewer responded, “When you find yourself in an argument with her and then you realise in the argument you’re wrong. How do you handle that? Do you just come out and say, ‘you know what I’ve been thinking about it. I’m sorry.’”

Shawn then said as reported on Just Jared, “Yeah. All of it, it takes all my might in the entire world, but I have to admit that I’m wrong, but it takes everything. My face probably looks like tight and red, but I say I’m wrong. Hopefully. I mean, maybe she would say something else. I’m sure. Sometimes I don’t say I’m wrong.”

