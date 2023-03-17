Shazam Review: Gods have fury but are easy to please

Once the film is done, you feel that it could have been better. It definitely had the potential of being something better.

By Abhinav Published Date - 09:11 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Photo: Instagram

Hyderabad: When Shazam was released in 2019, it was an instant success. It was not the typical DC movie. It was not the ‘traditional dark theme’. It was not the ‘serious’ superhero film. You had Zachary Levi playing a 14-year-old teenager in the body of a 28-year-old. You also had Asher Angel playing a 14-year-old trying to digest the fact that when he uttered “Shazam”, he would turn into this 28-year-old guy with superpowers. That was a nice laying stone to a possible successful future.

We have Billy Baston (Asher Angel), a teenager and his foster siblings. All of them turn into superheroes when they say Shazam! They fight crime together in the Philadelphia area. They are nicknamed the “Philly Fiascos” by the local press. They cause more damage while saving people.

Each of them has their own inner troubles or views as to what should be done. Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer) is using his hero (Adam Brody) to go on his own solo adventures, while Mary (Grace Caroline Currey) wants to go to college but does not do so as she does not want to abandon her family. Billy’s alter ego Shazam (Zachary Levi) is the de facto leader.

This family has a run in with another family – the Daughters of Atlas – Hespera (Helen Mirren), Kalypso or Calypso (Lucy Liu) and Anthea (Rachel Zegler). If you think the reference to Greek mythology stops there, wait for the ‘Golden Apple’. They are out to get a weapon and restore their realm. To restore their realm, they need to destroy Earth. It is now up to the Philly Fiascos to ensure that they do not live up to their name and prove their worth.

Superhero sequels have a template. It has been tested time and again by both the MCU and DC. Nothing wrong with using the existing template. What is wrong, however, is how the template is used. Origin stories, most often than not, are like appetizers. They could be a good example of the pallet to follow (Batman Trilogy, Avengers, etc.). Though it is good to watch in parts, Fury of Gods does not quite make the cut.

Director David F. Sandberg does a mediocre job of showing what is going on with the teenagers. Helen Mirren is divine. Lucy Liu is lively. Djimon Hounsou makes a cameo as the last surviving member of the Council of Wizards and the original Shazam. Zachary Levi does his best to carry the script on his shoulders. Tragically this stunning cast is not enough. The script fails to enchant the audience. Too many things are thrown at the audience and at times becomes to keep track of what a weapon does or whether an animal of lore is friendly or not.

Surprisingly it is Grazer and Broody who steal the show. The best parts of the film are actually between Grazer and Hounsou. Once the film is done, you feel that it could have been better. It definitely had the potential of being something better. Much better.

The Gods have fury but are easy to please here. Go for it if you have nothing else to do.