Check out which superhero movies are releasing in 2022

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 02:19 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Hyderabad: While comic book fans still cannot get over the recent releases ‘The Batman’ and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, the rest of 2022 looks promising as well because seven more superhero movies will release in theatres. Marvel, DC, and Sony are all prepared to release them within weeks of each other and fans cannot contain their excitement.

While the superhero craze began in India back when Tobey Maguire’s ‘Spider-Man’ movies would release in single-screen theatres, it only heightened after the Avengers came together. Now, there’s an overdose of comic book madness and it’s not just contained to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With ‘Batman’, ‘Joker’, and ‘Aquaman’ films, even DC is raking in millions at the box office.

Thor: Love and Thunder: July 8

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is a Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures film based on the Marvel Comics character Thor. It’ll be the direct sequel to ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 29th instalment. Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper star alongside Chris Hemsworth. Jane Foster (Portman) — who is now the Mighty Thor — attempts to achieve inner peace in the film but must return to action to stop Gorr the God Butcher (Bale) from annihilating all gods.

DC League of Super-Pets: July 29

Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission.

Black Adam: October 21

‘Black Adam’ is an upcoming American superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. Produced by New Line Cinema, DC Films, Seven Bucks Productions, and FlynnPictureCo., it is set for distribution by Warner Bros.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: November 11, 2022

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is based on the Marvel Comics character Black Panther. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is intended to be the sequel to ‘Black Panther’ and the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Shazam! Fury of the Gods: December 16, 2022

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ is an upcoming American superhero film based on the DC Comics character Shazam. Produced by New Line Cinema, DC Films, The Safran Company, and Mad Ghost Productions, is set for distribution by Warner Bros.

Batgirl: December (probably)

Batgirl is an upcoming American superhero film based on the DC Comics character Barbara Gordon / Batgirl. Produced by DC Films and Burr! Productions for the streaming service HBO Max, it is intended to be an instalment in the DC Extended Universe.