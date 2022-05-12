Shilpa Shetty quits social media as she’s ‘bored’

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 06:40 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Hyderabad: Shilpa Shetty is someone who cannot stop posting updates about her life on social media nonstop. The actor enjoys a following of 25.4 million on Instagram and her posts attract a decent amount of likes and comments. But not anymore – the diva has allegedly gotten bored of social networking platforms and has decided to take a break.

Sharing an update on Thursday, she penned on Instagram, “Soooo bored of the monotony, everything looking the same… going off social media till I find a new avatar (sic).”

Fans of the superstar expressed their disbelief in the comments section. “We will miss you,” wrote a fan. “Come back soon,” added another fan. However, the actor was prone to some trolling as well. “Omg please do leave social media (sic),” wrote a troll, while another asked if she was going to get another plastic surgery done. “Take your husband with you,” added another troll.

In her previous post, the ‘Hungama 2’ actor shared, “We’re always told that we’re unique, and so, it is pointless to try to imitate or replicate someone else’s behaviour. However, what we also need to be mindful of is that our own personalities have some good and some not-so-good aspects. Nobody is perfect. Nobody is all good or all bad. We’re all works in progress with individual personalities, and that is OKAY. So, let’s work on the good traits and make them better, while we try to work on keeping the not-so-good traits under control. Choosing to be the BEST version of oneself is a conscious choice to be made by each one of us every day… (sic).”

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in films such as ‘Nikamma’ and ‘Sukhee’. Shilpa is also shooting for Rohit Shetty’s OTT project ‘Indian Police Force’.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .