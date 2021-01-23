Shivamogga blast: Home Minister Bommai says six deaths confirmed

By | Published: 3:47 pm

Karnataka: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that six deaths have been confirmed so far in the blast incident at a crusher site in Shivamogga.

He also said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will visit the site today and will hold a meeting with top officials.”Various deceased have been identified. As of now, all the debris has been cleared and further probe is on. CM is visiting today and talking to all high-level officers there. 5 deaths confirmed and another dead is identified,” Bommai told reporters here.

The blast occurred around 10.20 pm on Thursday night.

Karnataka Police has arrested the quarry owner and the dynamite supplier in connection with the blast.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

