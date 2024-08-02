Shops, eateries in Hyderabad to remain open till 1 am: CM Revanth

2 August 2024

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday announced that all restaurants, hotels and other business establishments excluding liquor shops and bars across Hyderabad would be allowed to remain open and functional till 1 am. He said necessary directions would be issued to all three police Commissionerates in this regard.

Replying to a short discussion on “Activities for Sustainable Urban Development in Hyderabad Metro City” in the Assembly, the Chief Minister also announced plans to construct a new Osmania General Hospital by demolishing the old police quarters at Goshamahal, while preserving the heritage structures of the current hospital premises. He reiterated that the proposed Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) was aimed at preventing illegal encroachments around Hyderabad. He also revealed plans to change the house numbers and implementing a comprehensive development plan for Hyderabad.

To safeguard lakes, canals and other water bodies in and around Hyderabad, he said proposals worth Rs.6,000 crore have been submitted to the union government for financial support. He stated that the government had plans for a Mega Master Plan 2050 for development of Hyderabad and transform it into a global city. He said plans are afoot to develop Mucherla and surrounding areas into another city, alongside Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad.

In response to a request from AIMIM, the Chief Minister assured to develop Mir Alam lake into a tourist spot, on the lines of Durgam Cheruvu, with a cable suspension bridge and construct a Hyderabad Eye, similar to the London Eye. He said global tenders would be invited for the Musi Riverfront Development project and develop it on the lines of Thames River of London. He said the poor living on the banks of Musi River would be compensated in the form of TDR bonds and other means.

Stating that the Congress government was willing to continue the good works of the previous governments, Revanth Reddy assured to integrate successful initiatives from other States like Gujarat. He reminded that former Chief Minister, the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy had continued the novel initiatives of his predecessor N Chandrababu Naidu for Hyderabad’s development in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.