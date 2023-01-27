Watch: Ranbir Kapoor throws away fan’s phone in viral video

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:28 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor is usually welcoming to his fans and paparazzi. However, a video showing the actor throwing away the phone of a fan who was trying to click a selfie with him is going viral on social media.

In the video, the actor is seen smiling and posing with the young fan who has been trying several times to click the perfect selfie, but all his attempts fail. The ‘Sanju’ star eventually gets annoyed and politely asks for the man’s phone. It seems as if Ranbir is trying to help the fan to click a selfie, but out of nowhere, he tosses the phone away, leaving the fan in shock.

Shocking 😱 Ranbir Kapoor THROWS Fan's Phone for annoying him for a Selfie.#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/dPEymejxRv — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) January 27, 2023

The video has amassed thousands of views on the internet with several people criticising the actor’s rude behaviour. However, the majority of netizens defended the actor saying that it was a prank. Many people also believed that the short clip is a part of a promotional campaign for a phone brand.

“It’s AD don’t mislead people(sic),” commented one user.

“When you know it’s for an ad, why would you promote it like a true incident? How is that not misleading people (sic),” wrote another.

This is not the first time that such a video has taken the internet by surprise. Last month, actor Anushka Sharma posted a video slamming athleisure brand Puma for using her photos without her permission. It was later learnt that the brand collaborated with the actor.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ with Shraddha Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ with Rashmika Mandanna.