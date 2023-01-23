‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ trailer: Fun, fresh and full of youth spirit

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ seems to be the one to get the romance back to the theatre, but in 2023 style.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:49 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Hyderabad: The trailer of Luv Ranjan’s most-awaited romantic comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ was released at a mega event on Monday and the reaction was ecstatic. The trailer was a breath of fresh air, with crackling chemistry between the lead pair, stunning visuals, hilarious dialogues, and a concept that is fun, unexpected, and twisted as the title, and yet totally relatable.

Stand-up king Anubhav Singh Bassi, who makes his debut with the film, took the mic to host the event, and he literally brought the house down with his witty one-liners and set the stage up for the launch of the most entertaining trailer of the year.

When the ‘Jhoothi’ Shraddha and the ‘Makkaar’ Ranbir joined the stage with director Luv Ranjan, the anecdotes flowed and it was visible that the shoot of the film was as much fun as it looks on the screen. The trailer also gave a glimpse of the fantastic music that is in the film with the magic of Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya, and Arijit Singh coming together.

Audiences have waited for a long time for a genuine young rom-com film and ‘TJMM’ surely has all the boxes checked. The trailer just makes the anticipation for the film go a few notches higher. February, the month of love, seems to be a long wait as the film hits screens worldwide on the Holi, March 8.

Luv Ranjan said, “The vibe of the film has been brought alive by the super talented pair of Shraddha and Ranbir, and my brilliant crew. I am hoping for audiences across all ages, young and young at heart, to have a good time in the theatres while they relate to their own romance when they watch the film.”

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.