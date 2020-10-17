Shreya Chaudhry on how ‘Bandish Bandits’ changed her life

Speaking on how the success of the show changed her life, Shreya said: “‘Bandish Bandits’ gave me much more than expected.

Mumbai: The recent web series, Bandish Bandits, is a hit and Shreya Chaudhry, its budding heroine, is happy that people have recognised her efforts.

Shreya, who played a pop star in the series, said: “I think the most significant change post ‘Bandish Bandits’ in my life is that people are identifying me for my work. I wake up every day to messages from people, and there is nothing more rewarding than the love of fans.”

Speaking on how the success of the show changed her life, Shreya said: “‘Bandish Bandits’ gave me much more than expected. It’s been a huge source of happiness amidst these trying times and it fills me with immense joy when people say they felt the same while watching it.”

The musical web series follows the story of two lovers from different musical backgrounds. It also features Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang and Kunaal Roy Kapur, and casts Shreya opposite Ritwik Bhowmik, who essays a classical singer.

“I have been receiving many offers and hopefully when the time is right, we can talk about my future projects,” Shreya added.

Before “Bandish Bandits”, Shreya was featured in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s 2018 short ” The Other Way” and the feature film “Dear Maya”.