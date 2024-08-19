Shreya Ghoshal croons ‘Aaj Shara Bela’ for Nandita Roy, Shiboprosad Mukherjee’s Bengali film ‘Bohurupi’

Published Date - 19 August 2024

Mumbai: National Award-winning playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has lent her voice to the song ‘Aaj Shara Bela’ from the upcoming Bengali movie ‘Bohurupi’.

The song has been composed by Anupam Roy, and revolves around a girl waiting for her lover. For the song, Anupam chased the five time National Award-winning singer for six months.

Talking about the song, Shreya Ghoshal said, “It is such a beautiful song and I loved the composition. The song amalgamates elements of multiple genres into one that is making it sound so interesting, really! It is a beautifully picturised song and the context of it is, that the girl is waiting for her lover and it revolves around it. I think as a singer or a songwriter, anything that he creates whether it’s the melody or the lyrics of the song – all comes from his heart and that reflects on the composition”.

Anupam and Shreya first worked together in the song ‘Kolkata’ from the film ‘Praktan’ which was released in 2016. It starred Bengali cinema icon Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta.

Sharing one of the interesting anecdotes of the song, Anupam Roy shared, “I must tell you all that I have been chasing Shreya for the last six months for this recording to happen because since the beginning when I was composing the song I knew that it is meant for her. This song needed her voice. Finally, we managed to do this”.

Recently, the motion poster for the film was unveiled by the makers. It featured a face-off between Abir Chatterjee and the director-actor Shiboprosad Mukherjee.

‘Bohurupi’ is helmed by the director duo of Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee. It stars Abir Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Koushani Mukherjee, Shiboprosad Mukherjee among others in pivotal roles.

Produced by Windows Production, the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on Durga Puja.