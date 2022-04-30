Shruti Haasan looks stunning in a slip-on dress

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:22 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Shruti Haasan

Hyderabad: Shruti Haasan’s affinity for goth fashion is well-known, and we can’t help but appreciate her every time she takes on a new outfit. With her strong yet delicate make-up, the ‘Gabbar Singh’ actor has, once again, shown us how to rock goth fashion in a slip-on dress. The actor rushed to Instagram to share an unexpected ensemble she wore instead of her normal black gown: a blue satin slip-on dress.

Shruti Haasan took to Instagram to showcase a series of photos showing off her new gothic appearance. The actor looked stunning, and her make-up had a hint of her characteristic goth appearance. She went for a modest yet quirky look with her make-up.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan’s next film will be Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar’, which will star Prabhas. Vijay Kiragandur’s Hombale Films sponsored this action thriller, which also stars Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in supporting parts. ‘Salaar’ is set to be released in theatres in 2023.

In addition, the celebrity will appear with Megastar Chiranjeevi in the upcoming film ‘Mega154’, which has been given a working title. The film, directed by KS Ravindra, would be Chiranjeevi and Shruti’s first collaboration.

