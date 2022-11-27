Shut down construction activity if builders found violating norms: KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

File Photo: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) to conduct joint inspections and shut down the construction activity if builders were found violating norms.

The Minister also instructed the GHMC officials to check for similar irregularities in their jurisdiction and directed the MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar to ensure compliance.

The instructions were given after a person on Twitter complained to the Minister about hardships being facing due to the dust emanating from construction sites at Kokapet as builders were not following due procedures. He also urged the Minister to protect Gandipet and Kokapet areas from the pollution that occurs due to negligence during construction.