Shweta Tripathi: Mirzapur 2 closer to my heart

Season one dropped in 2018, and had Shweta’s character Golu Gupta in a far more demure avatar than the gun-totting mode she hits in the second season of the show.

By | Published: 12:58 am

Mumbai: Actress Shweta Tripathi says she was excited working in the first season of the web series Mirzapur, but it is the second season that is closer to her heart.

Season one dropped in 2018, and had Shweta’s character Golu Gupta in a far more demure avatar than the gun-totting mode she hits in the second season of the show.

“When I read the first episode of ‘Mirzapur’ season one, I was intrigued by the characters. I wanted to know what’s happening in their world, why they are doing and how they are doing and I just knew after reading that first episode that I wanted to be a part of this world,” Shweta recalled.

“I knew the potential of Golu’s character. What was very exciting was that in Season 1, you’re seeing one side of the character and in season two there’s this girl, very headstrong and made to challenge her own beliefs because the two people she loved the most, have been brutally killed right in front of her eyes,” she added.

Speaking about the character arc of Golu from season one to two, she shared: “I was excited for season one, but what is closer to my heart is season two because of the emotional journey that Golu goes through. What I love is there is so much confusion in her head. She doesn’t know what has to be done, this is not her world. She has zero experience and she is sitting with the ‘Baahubalis’!”

“I remember when we were shooting one scene where they talk about guns and barfis and all this while I was standing behind and I didn’t know how to stand because I am like how do I stand, I want to show them like you can’t take me for granted, so I wanted that to come across the way I talk, in the way I looked, that’s why even the sense of dressing, the clothes, the body language, the way I stood, everything contributed to it,” she added about her rolein the Amazon Prime series.