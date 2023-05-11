SI suspended for attacking woman in Jagtial

Multi Zone-I IG Chandrashekhar Reddy on Thursday issued orders placing him under suspension based on an enquiry report

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:15 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Representational Image.

Jagtial: Jagtial Rural Sub-inspector A. Anil Kumar, who was attached to the police headquarters on Wednesday on charges of attacking a woman on a bus, was suspended on Thursday.

Multi Zone-I IG Chandrashekhar Reddy on Thursday issued orders placing him under suspension based on an enquiry report.

Anil Kumar’s wife had an argument with a woman Sheik Farha over the sharing of a seat in a TSRTC bus while traveling from Karimnagar to Jagtial on Tuesday. The SI’s wife informed him about the incident over phone, and when the bus reached Jagtial, the SI boarded the bus and questioned Farha. She recorded the episode on her mobile phone, which he snatched from her and allegedly slapped her. Another cop reportedly attacked Farha’s mother.

Farha then lodged a complaint with the Jagtial town police. Besides staging protests across the district on Wednesday, she also met SP A Bhaskar demanding action against the SI. Besides registering a case against the SI, his wife and another constable under sections 290, 323, 341 of the IPC, the SP had also ordered for an enquiry into the incident. It was based on the enquiry report that suspension orders were issued on Thursday.

