Siblings killed in road accident in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:53 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hanamkonda: A road accident on Friday along the outer ring road between Karunapuram and Rampur claimed the lives of two young siblings.

The victims, identified as Sumit Reddy and his sister Pujitha Reddy from Nagaram village in Hasanparthy mandal, met with the fatal accident when the bike they were riding on crashed into a lorry from behind.

Both Sumit and Pujitha were trapped beneath the lorry and died on the spot.

Dharmasagar police shifted the bodies to MGM mortuary for postmortem.