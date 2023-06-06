SRU hosts story narration event

In a celebration of unity and creativity, SR University (SRU) recently hosted an awe-inspiring story narration event on its campus.

Participants of story narration event held at SRU.

Hanamkonda: In a celebration of unity and creativity, SR University (SRU) recently hosted an awe-inspiring story narration event on its campus. The event, organized by the School of Sciences under the guidance of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, marked the grand occasion of the "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam One Earth, One Family, One Future. Jan Bhagidari and Precursor Events – 3rd Education working group meeting."

With anticipation in the air, students, faculty, and community members gathered to witness a spectacle of talent. Gifted participants graced the stage, capturing the audience’s attention with their imaginative tales and flawless delivery. The themes of Science and Technology, Good Vs Evil, and Loyalty Vs Betrayal enthralled the listeners, leaving them spellbound. This captivating event not only provided a platform for creative expression but also fostered a strong sense of community through the enchanting power of storytelling.